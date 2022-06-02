This Smartphone Can Last You a Whole Week on a Single Charge

Do you wish your smartphone battery lasted a week, just like your wrist-worn fitness tracker? Well, turns out technology is finally getting there, and for a few tradeoffs, you could enjoy the smartphone with the biggest battery capacity we have heard of.

Meet the Oukitel WP19, a ruggedized smartphone with an Android interface and a whopping 21,000mAh battery. The phone comes from a lesser-known smartphone brand, but it packs all the bells and whistles you would want from a device you carry around every day in modern times. However, there are tradeoffs you should keep in mind before clicking the Buy button on AliExpress.

Military Grade with a Battery Built to Last

The biggest highlight of the Oukitel WP19 is its colossal battery. Most Samsung devices get you through the day on a full charge, but this phone could last you a whole business trip or camping adventure, whichever is your cup of tea.

The company claims that the 21,000mAh battery can deliver up to 122 hours of talk time, 123 hours of music playback, 36 hours of video playback, and seven days of battery life in an average daily usage cycle.

However, the battery will recharge rather slowly after you drain it. It supports only 27W fast charging, and Oukitel claims a full charge takes four whole hours. Moreover, you will certainly have a distinctive bulge in your pocket. The pictures suggest the Oukitel WP19 is at least twice as thick as the average smartphone. So, your phone probably won’t share your pocket with anything else.

The Oukitel WP19 comes with an advertised MIL-STD-810G durability certification and looks to match. Understandably, ingress protection is part of the package. The phone is IPX4 certified for sweat and splash resistance. It also has an IP69K certification for the ability to withstand high temperatures and pressure, just like some kinds of scientific equipment.

However, just like the first few car models Ford produced en masse, you can only purchase the Oukitel WP19 finished in black.

Other Technical Specifications

Now that the elephant in the room has been addressed, you can rest assured the Oukitel WP19 packs sufficient muscle for everyday tasks. A MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers the phone. The phone only comes in one variant, sporting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Oukitel WP19 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

For connectivity, the device supports most modern standards and technologies, such as 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG, NFC, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

The Oukitel WP19 boots Android 12 out of the box and allows dual-SIM standby as well.

Camera Specifications

On the rear, the Oukitel WP19’s camera bump is reminiscent of the OnePlus 7T. It packs three cameras, including a 64MP Samsung sensor with an f/1.79 lens for the primary camera, a 20MP Sony night vision sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The Oukitel WP19 is equipped with a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Pricing and Availability

The Oukitel WP19 has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress for INR 48,148 (around $620). There is only one variant on offer, finished in black, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Do you think the Oukitel WP19 is a phone worth considering if you have an active lifestyle? Tell us in the comments section below.