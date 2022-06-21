Realme C30 Makes India Debut with a 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T612 SoC

On June 20, BBK Electronics subsidiary Realme launched its latest budget smartphone in India. The new Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC and packs 3GB of RAM. Meanwhile, internal storage is expandable up to 1TB and pricing is attractive too. The Realme C30 will lock horns with the Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark Go 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Technical Specifications

The new Realme C30 comes with a Unisoc SoC. It is an octa-core chip clocked at 1.82GHz. Realme has paired the processor with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. A dedicated microSD card slot allows you to increase storage up to 1TB.

The Realme C30 comes with 4G LTE cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/A-GPS for connectivity. The phone can be charged using the micro USB port, although it would have been nice to have a USB-C port for better compatibility. The phone packs the usual kit of sensors we see on modern-day smartphones. Fancy nice-to-haves such as NFC and wireless charging are understandably absent because this is a budget device.

The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels). The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery which could keep it going for at least a day on a full charge. Realme claims the phone can remain on standby for a whopping 45 days. However, the battery adds to the overall heft of the phone, which weighs 182 grams. The Realme C30 measures 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5mm.

The Realme C30 boots Android 11 (Go edition). It comes with the company’s Realme UI Go.

Camera Specifications

Unlike the slew of budget phones with multiple-rear-facing cameras, the Realme C30 gets just one rear shooter. It is an 8MP unit paired with an LED flash. The camera makes up for its inadequacies with an HDR mode. On the front, the Realme C30 comes with a 5MP selfie shooter.

Pricing, Colors, and Availability

The Realme C30 comes finished in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue. It has been priced at Rs. 8,299 ($106). The phone goes for sale on June 27 at 12 PM through e-commerce platforms in India. Offline availability also starts the same day.