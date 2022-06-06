Pixel 6a Unofficially Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch

If you thought the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro showing up for sale online was a big deal, you would be mistaken. Google’s yet-unreleased budget-centric Pixel 6a was also listed online for sale unofficially, ahead of its official debut. Understandably, the sale listing has now been taken down.

Google’s Pixel series is no stranger to all-telling leaks ahead of the official launch. However, the recent string of leaks from the Pixel Watch forgotten at a bar to the Pixel 7 Pro sold online, has been joined by a rogue Pixel 6a that was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace recently.

The listing was first spotted by Mils Ahrensmeier and it seems to have been posted online by the same person who shared a Pixel 6a unboxing video on TikTok earlier. The listing demanded RM 2,200 – 2,300 (around $500) for the phone.

Well, can't offer you a Pixel 7 Prototype, but how about a retail Pixel 6a, selling on Facebook Marketplace?

(looks like the same guy who put the Video on TikTok, btw)https://t.co/U7xAIYDJb2 https://t.co/rGmW32hQm1 pic.twitter.com/CNEj3XotnD — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 4, 2022

Interestingly, The Pixel 6a listed for sale wasn’t a prototype unit like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The images accompanying the advertisement suggest the device was available with its final retail packaging and with specifications intended for commercial retail.

Although the listing is unavailable now, it is unclear whether it was removed due to pressure from the big G or if someone purchased the device. If someone has bought it from the seller, it is likely we will see more images and leaks about the Pixel 6a surface before the official launch.

The official unveiling is expected at the end of July. The Pixel 6a will likely be available in more countries than its predecessor, the Pixel 5a.