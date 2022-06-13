How to delete apps from your Android device

Unwanted applications are the most annoying. As a result, we need to get rid of them to free up some storage space. Actually, there are two methods to remove applications, the first of which is pretty simple. The second method, on the other hand, is more specific. However, it is advantageous to the Android user who cannot remove applications that do not offer an uninstall option in the first place.

Let’s get started with the two methods for deleting an app listed below.

Delete instantly

Open your phone’s app drawer and choose the app you wish to remove.

Press and hold the app for a longer duration, then click uninstall.

Before deleting it, you’ll get a warning message. You have the option of clicking Cancel or Uninstall.

And that’s all!

Deleting App in Play Store

Visit Play Store and choose the profile account icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Go to the Manage apps & devices section.

Next to Overview, choose the Manage section.

Locate the app or apps that you want to remove from your device.

When you click on it, you will be able to view the app’s information and the available options.

After clicking Uninstall, a notice will appear, prompting you to click Uninstall once again.

Then you’ll be able to delete several unnecessary apps in one sitting and any apps that aren’t showing up on your home screen.

And there you have it!