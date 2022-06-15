How to Change Page Background Colors in Google Docs

Today, Google Docs is a valuable tool for collaborating and editing documents as a team online. It is also an invaluable asset to students and academicians since it can be used to access documents from anywhere while offering all the requisite tools for document editing.

However, Google Docs isn’t particularly customizable. Here’s how you can change the background color of your Google Docs document. The setting can be super handy to spruce up a presentation, make the text easier to read, or just reduce eye strain while typing for extended durations in a dark environment. Students working late at night in dimly-lit rooms would be able to reduce eye strain by switching to a darker background.

The best part about this change is you can quickly revert to the classic black text on a white background in a few simple steps. So, without further ado, here’s how to change the background color of a Google Docs document.

Change the Page Color on Google Docs

Step 1: Open the web browser of your choice on your computer or Android smartphone. You can use any mainstream browser, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Safari.

Step 2: In the address bar of the browser, type “docs.google.com” and press Enter on your keyboard. Once the webpage loads, make sure you’re signed in to your Google account.

Step 3: In the toolbar on the top, click the Blank document button with a plus icon on it.

Step 4: Once a blank document loads, just click on File > Page Setup.

Step 5: In the floating window that appears, just click on the Page color drop-down menu

Step 6: From the palette shown on your screen, choose a predetermined color, or click the Plus icon under Custom to define your own page color.

Step 7: Once you have made your selection you can click OK and close the dialog box to apply the change to only this document. If you want to change the page color for all your Docs files moving forward, just click Set as default.

Step 8: If prompted, confirm the change, and viola! Your Google Docs document has a new page color.

If you found this guide on changing the color of your Google Docs document helpful, do share your thoughts in the comments section below.