Google Could Offer the Pixel Watch with Several Strap Options

As the Pixel Watch slowly crawls closer to its inevitable public launch, more details about it continue to leak through the rumor mill. The search giant’s flagship wearable is expected to come with an “extensive collection” of accessories to boot.

A recent 9to5Google report cites “people familiar with the matter” claiming that Google will offer at least seven different strap options with the Pixel Watch. This information aligns with the Pixel Watch trademark filing spotted last year. In the filing, Google directly mentioned that straps would be made of leather, metal, plastic, silicone, and rubber. However, it is possible all the materials won’t be used to make individual straps. They could be combined as well.

Presently, there is ambiguity surrounding which straps will be offered when the Pixel Watch launches. However, some of the straps may be offered by accessory partners and not Google itself. However, the leaked information suggests Google is developing at least two leather straps, one link bracelet, a fabric band, a stretch band, a stainless steel mesh band, and a silicone band. The steel band is expected to sport a magnetic clasp for ease of operation. Besides this, no additional details are available at present.

Unfortunately, the rumor mill doesn’t have the foggiest idea how the Pixel Watch straps will be priced when they launch. Let us know what you think of the Pixel Watch bands. Which one would you purchase? Tell us in the comments section below.