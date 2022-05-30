Sketchy Leak Outlines Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

South Korean smartphone major Samsung is expected to pull the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold4 later this year. Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar has now shared a few details about what we could expect. However, the leak’s information doesn’t seem to be spot-on, and we would take it with a pinch of salt.

According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will sport incremental upgrades to its predecessor — the Galaxy Z Fold3. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was unveiled last month. It is expected to be paired with 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4



– Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

The leaker expects the camera hardware to improve as well. He claims the rear-facing camera on the Fold4 will pack a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. The inner front-facing camera is expected to be a 16MP unit, while the outer selfie shooter on the front could be a 10MP unit.

One of the leaker’s tallest claims is that Samsung will upgrade the phone’s display this time around. Brar believes the foldable panel will be a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED panel capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display on the outside will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel. This seems like a tall claim because the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a cover display resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels, and technically, an HD panel must have a resolution in the range of 1280 x 720 pixels and 1920 x 1080 pixels. So, the Galaxy Z Fold4 could pack an FHD+ panel and not an HD+ one, as the leaker claims.

Additionally, the leak suggests Samsung could equip its upcoming foldable with a massive 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The phone could boot Samsung’s OneUI skin based on Android 12.

While the leaked specifications probably aren’t spot-on, they are very close to what Samsung would offer once it officially confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold4 is in the pipeline.