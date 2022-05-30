Sketchy Leak Outlines Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

South Korean smartphone major Samsung is expected to pull the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold4 later this year. Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar has now shared a few details about what we could expect. However, the leak’s information doesn’t seem to be spot-on, and we would take it with a pinch of salt.
According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will sport incremental upgrades to its predecessor — the Galaxy Z Fold3. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was unveiled last month. It is expected to be paired with 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.
The leaker expects the camera hardware to improve as well. He claims the rear-facing camera on the Fold4 will pack a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. The inner front-facing camera is expected to be a 16MP unit, while the outer selfie shooter on the front could be a 10MP unit.
One of the leaker’s tallest claims is that Samsung will upgrade the phone’s display this time around. Brar believes the foldable panel will be a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED panel capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display on the outside will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel. This seems like a tall claim because the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a cover display resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels, and technically, an HD panel must have a resolution in the range of 1280 x 720 pixels and 1920 x 1080 pixels. So, the Galaxy Z Fold4 could pack an FHD+ panel and not an HD+ one, as the leaker claims.
Additionally, the leak suggests Samsung could equip its upcoming foldable with a massive 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The phone could boot Samsung’s OneUI skin based on Android 12.
While the leaked specifications probably aren’t spot-on, they are very close to what Samsung would offer once it officially confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold4 is in the pipeline.