OnePlus Nord 3 Product Listing Spotted Online

OnePlus has been on a roll launching smartphones in the southeast Asian market. The company’s flagship 10 Pro model was as well-received as its budget-centric models. Now, a leaker claims to have spotted a OnePlus Nord 3 product listing.

According to regular leaker Mukul Sharma, The product page of the OnePlus Nord 3 leaked online on OnePlus’s India website. However, the tipster could not share any images of the rumored smartphone. The previous speculation suggests the OnePlus Nord 3 could launch sometime in June, but pricing remains unclear.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/eg9LqWQanK — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 2, 2022

According to the rumor mill, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC mated to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS3.1 storage. The phone is expected to sport a BOE-sourced 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to sport a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus could also offer an X-axis mounted haptic vibration motor on the device alongside an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor is expected to be integrated into the OnePlus Nord 3. An 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP macro shooter are also expected.

What are your expectations from the device? Tell us in the comments section below.