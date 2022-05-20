OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Breaks Cover with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

On Thursday, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2T 5G alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The phones are touted to be better value-for-money propositions with an affordable price tag and powerful MediaTek processors under the hood.

While the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a new phone altogether, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G made its India debut in April 2022. It is now making a debut in international markets.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Technical Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with HDR10+ support as well.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC mated with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. An in-display fingerprint scanner has been thrown in for good measure.

For software, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G boots Android 12 out of the box, with the Chinese OEM’s OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that can be recharged rapidly using 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Camera Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs an impressive camera array that should be sufficient for your everyday needs. It is on par with other smartphone cameras in its price bracket in terms of specifications, leaving a lot up to software and optimization to get the most out of the hardware.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary wide lens is a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. The secondary camera is an 8MP ultrawide-angle snapper with a 120-degree field of view. The third lens on the back is a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been priced at EUR 399 (around $421) for the 8GB/128GB model in international markets. The better equipped 12GB/256GB model is priced at EUR 499 ($527). The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in two color options — Grey Shadow and Jade Fog.

What do you think of the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G? Tell us in the comments section below.