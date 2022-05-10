How to Make a Split-Screen on an Android Device

Multitasking is something we like regularly doing. And when it comes to our mobile devices, Android is the most effective option for us. It is possible to do two tasks on the same screen simultaneously with the Split Screen feature. Simply follow the instructions outlined below.

Open your phone and choose the three-line symbol located in the bottom left corner of the screen to begin.

It will show recent applications, and you may choose the first app that you wish to be included in the split-screen by clicking on it.

Once you’ve entered the app, long-press the three-line symbol to return to the home screen. (It is also referred to as a hamburger icon.)

You will see that the app will be hovering at the top of the screen. This indicates that it is awaiting the second application.

After that, click on the hamburger symbol once again. Choose the second app to display it on a split-screen this time.

You will now be able to view both applications running simultaneously. You may now swipe through both applications simultaneously and make the most of it!

If you no longer want the split-screen and simply want to concentrate on one app, you may slide up or down to the app that will stay on the screen.

Please make sure you follow the instructions in the photos attached.

And there you go!