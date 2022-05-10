How to Connect to WiFi without having a Password

When it comes to connecting to the internet, we might be a little embarrassed to ask for it. This is especially true if we need to connect to someone’s Wi-Fi network. Fortunately, Android did not fall short of improvising by introducing QR codes, which allow users to share connections without any effort. Simply follow the instructions outlined below.

Navigate to the Settings menu and choose Wi-Fi.

If connected to the internet, click to i button next to it.

Then click the Wi-Fi QR Code.

It will present you with a QR Code of the WiFi network you were previously connected to when you click on it. You can now share it with your friends and family members!

And there you go!