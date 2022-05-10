How to Connect to WiFi without having a Password

When it comes to connecting to the internet, we might be a little embarrassed to ask for it. This is especially true if we need to connect to someone’s Wi-Fi network. Fortunately, Android did not fall short of improvising by introducing QR codes, which allow users to share connections without any effort. Simply follow the instructions outlined below.
- Navigate to the Settings menu and choose Wi-Fi.
- If connected to the internet, click to i button next to it.
- Then click the Wi-Fi QR Code.
It will present you with a QR Code of the WiFi network you were previously connected to when you click on it. You can now share it with your friends and family members!
And there you go!