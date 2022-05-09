How to Block a Number/Contact on Android

You’ve probably pondered how to get rid of unwanted texts or phone calls from someone you don’t care for. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We were concerned about your well-being and security as well! Simply follow the steps outlined below.

Go to your home screen and choose Messages from the menu below.

Click on the particular chat and then on the three dots in the top right corner.

Options will display, and you should choose to Add to blocklist from the drop-down menu. A warning notice will display, and you will confirm the request.

You’ll get a message stating that you’ve added that contact to the blocklist.

Unblock A Contact

You may also unblock someone or add them back to the Allowlist by tapping on the three dots in the same place as you blocked them. If you choose Block & Filter, you will be able to pick between Messages and Calls.

Select the Calls section, enter the phone number, and tap the three dots a second time. It will show options, and you may choose one by tapping the Add to Allowlist button.

Once you confirm, it will restore the contact.

There you go!