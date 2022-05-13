Google Acknowledges and Fixes Embarrassing Translation Errors It Made during I/O Keynote

The 2022 Google I/O keynote address was packed with several exciting announcements. Along with the hardware releases, the company unveiled several improvements on the software front, including innovations for Search, Google Translate, and other services. However, the company put its foot in its mouth when showing off the latest improvements to Google Translate. Thankfully, the errors have since been corrected.

Google excitedly took to stage during the I/O 2022 keynote address to announce that Translate now supports 24 new languages. The service already has an extensive list of supported languages, and the new ones are a great bonus, making the service more versatile and usable around the world. However, the graphics and illustrations the search engine giant used during the announcement were peppered with translation errors.

9to5Google and several Twitter users were quick to catch on and point out the glaring errors and publicly shame Google. For instance, the Arabic script was shown backward, the Marwari script had disjointed characters, and the Chittagonian script had an incorrect mid-word split. There were major issues with the scripts for almost all non-Latin or Cyrillic scripts.

Just noticed the three u's at the end of "Baso Minangkabau," that's weird — Sam Ettinger (@DHammarskjold) May 11, 2022

The multinational corporation could have easily avoided the snafu by having its international team check the graphics before they were used on stage. After immense public ridicule and backlash for the botched translations, a Google staffer representing the company acknowledged the issues and took responsibility for them.

i work I/O. this was a mistake across different languages, and we won’t make excuses. we feel a big sense of responsibility to make sure everyone is accurately & authentically represented. i’m sorry we didn’t hit the mark – we've corrected the video & are updating our processes. — theREALmarvin.eth (@theREALmarvin) May 12, 2022

Since then, the keynote video has been updated, and the version currently available to rewatch on YouTube shows slightly improved translations of the non-Latin scripts. Thankfully, you can continue using Google translate fearlessly. It doesn’t usually show incorrect results, which would cause you public embarrassment on your international holidays.