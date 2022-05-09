Android: How to Place a Widget on the Home Screen

Depending on your point of view, Spotify is the most pleasing thing that ever happened to you. Users like myself, who are used to using the leading app regularly, may find it inconvenient to do so every time. However, we now have a more suitable option for you. It will be simpler to use a widget if one is included. Simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Open your phone and long-press the home screen.

This time, we will concentrate on clicking on Widgets, which you may find in many choices below.

After selecting Widgets, it will present you with various options, such as the Clock, Date and weather, Chrome, etc.

Following your selection of Spotify, you will be sent back to your Home Screen, where it will show the Spotify widget.

Scroll down if necessary, but let’s choose the Spotify widget for the time being.

If you like, you may move the widget anywhere you want on the screen, or you can move it to the next screen entirely.

Either you will delete it by clicking on the red button located in the top right corner of the widget, or you will click Done according to your preferences.

And there you have it!