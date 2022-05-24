Android Apps on Windows 11 Will Soon Be Available in 5 More Countries

One of Windows 11’s most anticipated features was the ability to run Android apps as native programs, without the use of an emulator or virtual machine. The capability is still in preview, but Microsoft is making it available in five more countries. Here are all the details.

For the unversed, Windows 11 packs support for sub-systems which it uses in the background to effectively open applications designed for other operating systems. Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) allows users to run Android apps on their computers as though they were using them on a tablet. If your computer supports touch input, you would feel right at home using these on the bigger screen.

On Windows, apps can be downloaded through the Amazon Appstore. Although the list of apps available (500,000 in number) isn’t as extensive as the Google Play Store, it packs all the essentials to get you started using Android apps on Windows. According to a recent blog post from Microsoft, the Amazon Appstore will be available in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom by the end of the year.

Microsoft’s decision to expand the availability of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is clearly a good sign for users. However, considering that the feature is in preview right now and the users in the above-mentioned five countries will get access by the end of this year, the feature could remain in preview until the end of 2022.