Add Website to Mobile Device Home Screen

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox on Android allow you to place quick access links to the websites and web apps that you access most frequently. Here’s how to create a shortcut and add it to your device.

Open the Chrome app

Navigate to the website that you want to make into a Home Screen shortcut.

Once the website loads, open Chrome’s Settings menu by tapping the three vertical dots found in the top-right corner.

Next, select the “Add To Home Screen” option.

You can also edit the name of the website once you add this to the home screen.

Then click “Add”

A new screen that will allow you to place the icon automatically or choose where to place it.

If you want to place the icon somewhere different on your Home Screen, touch and hold the icon, and drag it to your desired location.

Removing the app

Easy, long-press the website and tap the remove button.

And there you go!