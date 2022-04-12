Vivo X Fold Makes Debut to Rival Samsung in Foldable Smartphone Segment

After a bunch of leaks, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s first foldable smartphone, called the Vivo X fold, has been released. The phone packs impressive specifications and a design set to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3. Here’s everything you should know about this device.

Design and Durability

Starting off with the Vivo X Fold’s most crucial element, its design. The phone sports an inward-folding design with slim bezels all around. The cover display that is visible when the device is folded shut measures 6.53 inches diagonally. It is an AMOLED panel with HDR10+ color accuracy and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The main display on the inside is a significantly larger 8.03-inch AMOLED panel equipped with LTPO 2.0 technology that allows it to drop the refresh rate as low as 1Hz to conserve battery. This panel also shares the HDR10+ certification and 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo claims that the phone’s hinge has been tested for 300,000 folds. Another interesting detail is that the Vivo X Fold uses the same Schott Ultra Thin Glass as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models.

Internal Specifications

The BBK-owned company’s maiden foldable smartphone packs flagship-rivaling internals and an attractive exterior. It is powered by a snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone packs an Adreno 730 GPU as well.

The Vivo X Fold packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone also packs the latest 5G technology, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2. 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging are also supported.

On the software front, the phone boots Android 12. Additionally, the Vivo X Fold packs an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner

Camera Capabilities

The new Vivo X Fold comes with Zeiss-branded optics on the camera housing on the back panel. The phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, a 12MP f/2.4 lens capable of 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope lens capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. A 48MP ultrawide camera is also available on the back panel.

On the front, the phone features two cameras. On the cover display, the 16MP camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout, and the main display’s selfie camera is also housed similarly.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X Fold comes finished in three colors — Black, Blue, and Gray. The phone has been launched in China for CNY 8,999 (approximately $1,413). The company has not specified if a global launch is on the cards or not.

Are you looking forward to purchasing the Vivo X Fold? Tell us in the comments section below.