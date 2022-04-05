Samsung Could Give Galaxy Z Fold4 a Camera Upgrade

Although it got off to a shaky start, Samsung was one of the first companies to launch a consumer-ready foldable smartphone in the market. Currently, the company continues to dominate the foldable smartphone segment with its Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 models. A rumor suggests Samsung could up the ante with the Galaxy Z Fold4’s camera setup.

Samsung’s current generations flagships live up to the hype that surrounds them. They are well-built, powerful Android phones that fully deserve their price premium and “flagship” tag. A recent report from GalaxyClub claims that Samsung could use a 10MP sensor paired with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom on the Galaxy Z Fold4. This is the same sensor seen on the Galaxy S22 series.

If the rumor turns out to be accurate, it will be a considerable upgrade for the camera because the current-generation Galaxy Z Fold3 is hamstrung by a lower-resolution telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom. The 10MP front-facing camera is also likely to be borrowed from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

That said, the report doesn’t say how the primary and ultrawide cameras will be updated. However, based on Samsung’s track record, it is reasonable to assume the primary camera will be the 1/1.56-inch 50MP GN5 sensor from the vanilla Galaxy S22. Moreover, the ultrawide camera could remain unchanged from the 12MP f/2.2 unit.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to be an incremental upgrade to the current-generation model. This will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S22 series, which was a minor upgrade to its predecessor.

