Realme GT 2 Pro Makes India Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Upper Mid-Range Pricing

The Realme GT 2 Pro was first launched in China in January this year as one of the first few phones powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Now, the phone has come to Indian shores where several other phones pack the same chipset. However, Realme seems to have nailed the pricing for the GT 2 Pro. Here’s what’s on offer if you plan to purchase one.

Pricing and Availability

Realme has priced the new GT 2 Pro rather aggressively. The base variant is priced at Rs. 49,999 ($659). For reference, devices from other Android OEMs in this price segment still rely on the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip,m with the notable exception of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Yes, the Realme GT 2 Pro does cut some corners to achieve its mouth-watering price tag but those are features one can live without. In case you are wondering, wireless charging support and a water and dust resistance certification are amiss on the phone.

Design and Display

The Realme GT 2 Pro is designed in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa who has helped create several other limited-edition Realme phones in the past. One of the highlights of the new device is its use of new bio-based polymer material on the back of the phone. In practice, this helps the back panel achieve a texture like paper that doesn’t even attract fingerprints. The phone comes finished in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

Coming to the display, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a flagship-grade display, at least on paper. It boasts of a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 2.0 technology, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate on this panel can drop down all the way to 1Hz to save power.

Internal Specifications

On the inside, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the base variant. The top-of-the-line model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 57,999 ($765).

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged using the 65W SuperDart fast charger. Also seen on the inside are a pair of stereo speakers and support for 5G connectivity.

The Realme GT 2 Pro boots Android 12 from the factory, with the company’s Realme UI 3.0 layered on top.

Camera Specifications

In the camera department, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. It also has a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view lens and a Samsung JN1 sensor. The third camera on the rear is what Realme calls a “micro lens.” It is a comparatively measly 2MP sensor capable of a 40x magnification.

Selfie capturing duties are handled by a 32MP camera.

Do you think Realme has nailed the recipe for an upper-midrange smartphone with a premium processor, display, and cameras? Tell us in the comments. Lest we forget, you can get your hands on this new phone starting April 14.