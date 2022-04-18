Pixel 6 Pro Users Experiencing Bug That Automatically Declines Incoming Calls

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone. It is also Google’s first attempt at using a proprietary Tensor chip. While the hardware hasn’t been the cause of many complaints, the Android experience on Pixel devices has been riddled with bugs from the get-go.

The latest bug plaguing Pixel 6 Pro devices annoys users and anyone who calls them. Several disgruntled users took to Reddit to explain that a bug causes the top-of-the-line phone to decline incoming calls automatically. The reports indicate that the bug declined calls from saved contacts, and the users usually find out after the fact. Another peculiar trait of this bug is that it sends some calls straight to voicemail, even if the Pixel 6 Pro users haven’t enabled the feature.

One could assume that the victims of this Google Pixel 6 Pro bug had spam protection features enabled. For example, DND, Flip to Shhh, and Wi-Fi calling can affect the incoming calls on your device. However, users report they had all these features disabled.

Making matters worse, the bug seemingly affects users randomly and frequently. Some people say they get affected at least a couple of times every week. On the bright side, the declined calls show up in the call log, and sometimes calls that are rejected come through.

So far, Google has not acknowledged the issue. It seems to be a software-related bug that is fixable with an update. Until then, be sure to revisit your Pixel 6 Pro call log now and then to make sure the phone hasn’t auto-declined any critical calls for you.

Have you faced this bug? What was your experience like? Tell us in the comments section below.