OnePlus Launches Nord N20 5G in the US With Sub-$300 Price Tag

OnePlus has launched a new budget-centric smartphone that will be available in the US later this month for an attractive starting price of just $282. The OnePlus Nord N20 is being marketed as the successor of the Nord N10, which was released in October 2020.

Design

The Nord N20 sports a boxy appearance with a sleeker rear panel design than its predecessor. Instead of utilizing a camera bump like other Nord-branded smartphones, OnePlus has designed each camera lens to stick out of the back panel individually on the Nord N20.

Specifications

OnePlus has equipped the Nord N20 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Nord N20 packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing selfie camera. The panel is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. This is a notable downgrade from the Nord N10’s 90Hz panel with the exact resolution. On the bright side, OnePlus has switched to AMOLED technology instead of using the N20’s predecessor’s LCD panel.

The Nord N20 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via the USB-C port. Like other Nord phones, the Chinese electronics major will bundle the fast charger in the retail packaging of the Nord N20. However, corners have been cut to achieve the sub-$300 price point. The phone ships with Android 11 out of the box. It is a disappointment since Android 13 is merely months away from launch. Additionally, Some OnePlus phones have received just one software update, further discouraging prospective buyers from getting the Nord N20.

Cameras

The OnePlus Nord N20 is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary lens is a 64MP shooter, while the secondary and tertiary cameras are a monochrome lens and a macro lens. The cost-cutting to achieve the attractive price point is visible here as well. The phone markedly lacks an ultrawide lens.

Availability

OnePlus has announced that it will make the Nord N20 available in the US later this month. The company has confirmed that the device will be available in a single dark blue color through T-Mobile starting on April 28.

The company has not specified if it will partner with other carriers to sell the Nord N20 at a later point. Despite its obvious flaws and compromises, are you eager to get your hands on the Nord N20? Tell us in the comments section below.