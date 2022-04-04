OnePlus’ First Nord-Branded Earbuds Spotted in FCC Listing

Apple started using the Nord brand to market budget-centric smartphones. Now, the company appears to be interested in foraying into the wearables industry with Nord-branded earphones.

91Mobiles reportedly spotted the new OnePlus Nord-branded buds in an FCC listing. This gives a rough idea of the product’s size and appearance. Last month, we came across leaked renders of the Nord-branded buds with a premium and sleek design. The FCC listing suggests the product is inching closer to launch. It has reportedly been listed on the Indian BIS certification databases as well.

So yeah, OnePlus Nord Buds are soon going to launch. Can confirm that this is the moniker indeed.

Case: Rated Capacity:480mAh 1.77Wh

Individual buds: Rated Capacity:41mAh 0.155Wh#OnePlus #OnePlusNordBuds pic.twitter.com/sl7B7HH9ve — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 4, 2022

The publication reports that the Nord-branded buds will carry the model number E505A with the consumer-facing brand name being “OnePlus Nord Buds.” The report adds that the earbuds will have a 41mAh battery while the case will have a 480mAh battery. Here are a few pictures from the FCC listing:

As is clear from the pictures, OnePlus has decided to go for a compact design with flat stems, unlike the OnePlus Buds Pro’s chunkier cylindrical stems. The in-ear design slightly angles the ear tips into the ear canal, presumably offering better passive noise isolation. The case is expected to have a rectangular form with rounded corners and OnePlus branding on the top.

Although the BIS database listing does not reveal any additional details about the OnePlus Nord Buds, it is an indication that the Chinese smartphone major will launch the buds in India in due course.

Assuming OnePlus sticks to the budget appeal its Nord branding stands for, the Nord Buds could be priced lower than the Buds Z series that currently retail for $99 in the USA. What are your expectations from the OnePlus Nord Buds? Tell us in the comments.