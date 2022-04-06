OnePlus Confirms What the Nord N20 Will Pack and Look Like

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has finally moved on from the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship launch. The company is now focused on launching the Nord N20 in the coming months.

OnePlus shared some exclusive images and specifications of the Nord N20 with PC Mag. The photos show that the company has opted for a rather sharp design that borrows cues from the flagship smartphones such as the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series. However, the design deviates significantly from previous Nord phones. The phone also lacks the classic OnePlus Alert Slider, which has probably been reserved for the costlier devices in the company’s stables.

OnePlus also shared that the Nord N20 will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the 60Hz panel is a downgrade from the 90Hz panel seen on the Nord N10.

The smartphone brand also shared that the phone will support SuperVOOC fast charging. However, the exact wattage was not specified. If the company’s previous devices are anything to go by, it could have the same 65W fast charging as the OnePlus 9 series.

Although OnePlus did not share more details about the Nord 2, rumors suggest the phone could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera is expected to be a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor. Further, rumors suggest the phone could boot Android 11 instead of Android 12.

The Nord N20 is expected to break cover later in April this year. What are you hoping for with this device? Tell us in the comments section!