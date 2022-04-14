OnePlus Confirms Imminent Launch of New Ace Range of Smartphones

After scores of rumors, Chinese smartphone major OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will unveil the OnePlus Ace smartphone in China on April 21 at 7 PM local time. The phone will kick off a new lineup of smartphones for the company.

OnePlus has also shared an image of the upcoming Ace. The photo shows that the OnePlus Ace will have a two-tone back panel design. One section of the panel has a textured appearance, while the other gets a smooth finish. Another parallel to draw from the OnePlus Ace is that it visually resembles the Realme GT Neo 3.

Additionally, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Ace will sport a similar internal configuration to the Realme GT Neo 3, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip and 150W charging support. It also appears that OnePlus will launch the Ace range in China and rebrand the phone as the OnePlus 10R for the rest of the world.

The company acknowledges that the OnePlus Ace borrows its name from an older range of Oppo devices that used Ace branding. However, OnePlus clarifies that it has its sights firmly set on producing reliable smartphones with a strong performance in the Ace lineup.

After the China launch, OnePlus will launch its first Ace model in India on April 28. Details regarding the global availability of the device are expected to be revealed at this event. It is also a mystery if OnePlus will launch the Ace range in other countries without rebranding.

