OnePlus Ace Makes China Debut with New MediaTek Chip

The OnePlus 10 Pro may have recently debuted in North America, but the company is on a launch streak. It has now unveiled the new OnePlus Ace in the Chinese market. Another India-centric launch event is expected next week, where the company could unveil the OnePlus 10 R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus Ace is the China-specific variant of the OnePlus 10R, and it kicks off a new series of models for the company in its domestic market. Here’s what the phone has to offer.

Internal Specifications

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that it would be launching the OnePlus Ace. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chip powers the device launched in China.

The phone comes with 8GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boots Android 12 with OnePlus’ ColorOS 12.1 installed on top. For connectivity, the OnePlus Ace packs dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The OnePlus Ace packs a large 4,500mah battery with support for 15W superVOOC charging as well. OnePlus claims that the fast charger can recharge half the battery in five minutes. The technology is remarkably similar to that on the Realme GT Neo 3. The battery has been rated to retain 80 percent of its capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles.

Design and Display

The OnePlus Ace is finished in two shades — Black and Blue. The phone sports a triple camera array on the back in a triangular arrangement. The camera bump is rectangular, with a sharp defining edge. On both phones, OnePlus seems to have chosen a matte texture on the right-hand side half of the back panel, while the region under the camera bump has a brushed finish.

The phone measures 163.3mm × 75.5mm × 8.2mm and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2,412×1,080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera Specs

The camera array on the OnePlus Ace is capable, at least on the spec sheet. The primary lens is a 50MP unit with an f/2.4 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The secondary camera is an 8MP ultrawide shooter mated to an f/1.88 aperture. The third lens in the array is a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The OnePlus Ace packs a 16MP f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls on the front.

OnePlus has undoubtedly focused on the camera, battery, and display with the OnePlus Ace. The phone, however, comes in at a great budget price of CNY 2,499 (around $387) for the top-tier model packing 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that should suffice for all the games and media you want to store.

Would you be interested in buying a OnePlus Ace? Tell us in the comments.