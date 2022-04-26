You Can Install Android 13 Beta 1 on Your Pixel Device Without Losing Data Now

Google usually saves the first beta build launch of its latest Android build for the Google I/O developer conference. However, Christmas seems to have come early this year since Android 13 beta 1 is already rolling out to Pixel devices around the world.

According to 9to5Google, the search giant made a decision to extend the beta testing programs, starting with Android 12. This means developers and people using the last beta build of Android 12 won’t need to wipe their device or restore a backup when they upgrade to the stable build of Android 12. Instead, they are now being given the option to directly upgrade to Android 13 Beta 1 without losing any data or wiping their Pixel device.

To make the jump to Android 13 beta without losing data, head over to the Google beta page. Your eligible Pixel device should be listed. If you’re already running a beta build, you should see an option to opt-out. Click the button to opt out. Then, a pop-up should emerge, explaining that a stable software update is on the way. Instead of installing that update, click the button to opt back in immediately. Choose to opt back into the Android 13 beta, and you should receive an update instantly.

As for the Android 13 beta 1 update, it packs several improvements, such as:

Granular permissions for applications’ access to media stored on the phone.

Improved error reporting with explicit reporting on issues.

A new API to improve audio routing in apps.

Since no data loss is involved now, will you install the Android 13 Beta 1 build? Tell us in the comments section below.