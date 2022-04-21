Google Play Store Enables Donations to Aid Relief in Ukraine

The US government levied several sanctions on Russia following its invasion of neighboring country Ukraine, causing Google to withdraw the Google Pay services in the former country. In a move to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Google has announced that those interested can contribute to relief efforts in the country through the Google Play Store.

If you want to send across a contribution, you can tap on the recently-added “Send Support to Ukraine” banner in the Google Play Store. Tapping on the banner takes you to Google’s dedicated landing page for donations.

Donations made using the Google Play Store will be directed toward authorized aid agencies in the affected regions, such as International Rescue Committee, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and the UN Refugee Agency. The landing page lets you select the agency you want to donate to.

You can donate using Google Play Billing in denominations of $5 but the maximum donation amount is capped at $100. You can also redeem Google Play Points for this charitable cause. You can tap on the Use panel in Play Points and scroll down to the section titled Support a Good Cause. Fifty points equal $1. Google has clarified that it does not collect a fee on the donations and all the proceeds are directly forwarded to the agency you selected.

In fact, the search engine company is going above and beyond. It has promised to match donations made via Google.org up to $5 million until April 30. Through this campaign, the funds will be directed to the UNHCR, UNICEF, and the World Food Programme.

Besides these monetary contributions, Google has also stepped up to offer Ukrainian government websites DDos protection for free amid the looming threat of Russian state-backed cyber attacks. Services such as Google Fi and Google Voice have also enabled free voice calling to Ukraine since last month.

Will you be donating to the above-mentioned agencies to help with relief efforts in Ukraine? Will you donate through the Google Play Store? Tell us what in the comments section below.