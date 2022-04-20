Google Pixel Watch Design Revealed in Leaked Render

After Google unveiled the Pixel 6 models with its custom chip, hype began building around the Google Pixel-branded smartwatch. Sketchy details of the wearable leaked in some renders in the past but the latest one reveals a lot about the upcoming smartwatch.

The latest render courtesy of Evan Blass over at 91Mobiles shows that Google could opt for a circular design with a curved edge around the outside. Another design decision revealed in the leaked render is the digital crown reminiscent of LG smartwatches from around five years ago and of course the Apple Watch. Google could be developing a user interface that can be navigated using the digital crown.

However, the render does not paint a complete picture of what the Pixel Watch, codenamed “Rohan,” could look like. The lugs are missing so it remains a mystery how the watch straps will attach to the body.

Note that this will be Google’s maiden foray into the smartwatch segment with its own hardware. In the past, the company has collaborated with established consumer electronics firms such as LG and Samsung to develop smartwatches. But those devices were designed to highlight the functionality of Wear OS. This time around, Google is responsible for the hardware development as well and the finished product could boast of tighter integration between software and hardware.

Another interesting element revealed in the render is the Fitbit-themed watch face on display, replete with the logo. This suggests the Pixel Watch could come with Fitbit integration. Moreover, capabilities could exceed those bundled with Google Fit.

Rumor has it that the Google Pixel watch will boot Wear OS 3 and the search giant could reveal more about the device during its conference for developers (Google I/O) in around three weeks’ time. Google also redesigned its Store webpage, further fueling speculation that the Pixel Watch announcement is right around the corner.

