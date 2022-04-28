Android Auto Finally Gets Smart Reply Support

Android Auto’s user interface and feature set have lagged behind its direct rival, Apple CarPlay, and the conventional Android build used on smartphones. Now, four months after the initial announcement, Google has equipped Android Auto with the Smart Reply feature.

For the uninitiated, Android’s Smart Reply functionality allows users to respond to text messages and notifications with smart, auto-generated reply suggestions. The feature has been available on Android smartphones since Android 9. It uses on-device intelligence to suggest the most suitable replies. These suggestions are displayed under the incoming message notifications and are also baked into the Google Messages app. One noteworthy feature of Smart Replies is the suggestion to copy OTPs from SMS messages.

Now, Android Auto has gained the Smart Reply feature. So, you can quickly respond to texts from the screen of your car’s infotainment system. You would need to update the Android Auto app to version 7.6.1215 or newer to get the feature.

Google first announced Smart Reply for Android Auto over four months ago. It revealed a handful of other features, such as the ability to start, lock, and unlock compatible cars when entering them and a new always-on play button for music.

By default, Android Auto does not let users type out responses, so some will be shown by default with the new Smart Reply feature. They are: “Okay,” “No,” “I’m here,” and “got it!” The feature also serves up emoji responses for quick access occasionally. That said, Android Auto preserves the option where you can dictate a custom response using the Custom Reply button.

What do you think of the new Smart Reply feature? Will you find it helpful during your daily commute? Tell us in the comments section below.