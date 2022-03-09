Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 11 Pro Series with 5G, 108MP Camera

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G are now available for buyers in India. The new models are the top-of-the-line in Xiaomi’s Redmi series of smartphones and come with spec sheets to match.

Technical Specifications

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset mated to 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

This means only the costlier Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gets dual-SIM 5G connectivity while the more affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is capped at 4G speeds.

The pricier Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080×2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a smaller 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, although the resolution and refresh rate remains the same. The screen on both models is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Both the phones boot MIUI 13 based on Android 11 from the factory and support 67W fast charging for the included 5,000mAh battery.

Camera and Connectivity

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro models feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 108MP unit, while the ultrawide camera has a resolution of 8MP. There is a 2MP macro sensor on the back as well. The phones get a 16MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout on the front.

For connectivity, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series offers an IR blaster, NFC, and a headphone jack in addition to the standard options such as GPS, USB-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 11 Pro is available for a special promotional price of Rs. 19,999 ($234) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back by Rs. 19,999 ($260) during the promotion.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at Rs. 20,999 ($273) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant retails for Rs. 22,999 ($300) while the top-fo-the-line 8GB/256GB option bears a price tag of Rs. 24,999 ($326).

Presently, pricing after the promotional offers hasn’t been disclosed. The 5G model goes for sale on March 15, while the 4G model goes for sale on March 23. You will be able to purchase the phone on Amazon India, Xiaomi’s website, and Mi Home stores.

Are you looking forward to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro series? Please tell us in the comments section below.