Vivo’s Latest Teaser Suggests It Could Launch Its First Foldable Phone

Samsung is the undisputed forerunner in the foldable smartphone segment. It was one of the first to bring a foldable smartphone to the market and has been in the lead ever since. Several Chinese OEMs followed in Samsung’s footsteps with varying degrees of success. Now, Vivo wants to hop on the bandwagon since it has teased a new foldable smartphone.

In a post on Weibo, Vivo shared teaser images of a conventional foldable smartphone with a hinge. However, the image is stylized. It is difficult to ascertain if it will be a clamshell-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 or a more sober book-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Speculation surrounding the phone suggests it could be launched as the Vivo X Fold. Turns out we won’t even have to wait that long before we hear about the new foldable that’s in the pipeline. Vivo’s teaser suggests it could reveal the foldable phone early next week.

Another interesting aspect to consider is that Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus are owned by the same parent firm— BBK Group. So, the Vivo X Fold could borrow some design cues and underlying technology from its sister firm’s foldable, the Oppo Find N.

Notably, several Chinese marques have tried their hand at foldables. Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi have all flirted with the idea of a foldable phone up to a certain point. However, the technology remains in a nascent stage, and several issues, mostly pertaining to the product’s longevity, remain yet unanswered. This puts a high price on the Galaxy Z Fold series and other foldable smartphones for early adopters.

In Vivo’s case, the teased foldable is said to have an 8-inch display and an ultra-thin layer of glass protecting the 120Hz refresh rate display. What are your expectations from the upcoming Vivo foldable? Tell us in the comments.