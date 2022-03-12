Top Android Deals of the Week: Save on Galaxy Watch 4, Pixel 6 This Weekend

If you’re hoping to purchase a brand-new flagship smartphone, this might be the best time to get one. Amazon offers discounts on variants of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Google Pixel 6.

Samsung Galaxy S22

For some, the base variant of the Galaxy S22 strikes the right balance between affordability and features trickling down from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It retains the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor but has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can buy the Phantom Black color Galaxy S22 for just $699 instead of $799 after applying a $100 discount coupon at checkout.

Google Pixel 6

Google’s Pixel 6 isn’t the latest Android flagship smartphone out there, but it can hold its own against rivals like the Galaxy S22 series. It marks Google’s transition to using its own silicon in the form of Tensor chips. With end-to-end control over hardware and software, you get an experience that’s unmistakably Google. If you prefer stock Android, you can get the Pixel 6 with 128GB storage for just $599 on Amazon this weekend. It comes in the Sorta Seafoam colorway bundled with a Light Rain shock-absorbing protective case. You save $30 by buying this combo. Amazon also offers up to $511 as a Gift Card balance if you trade in your old phone and purchase any variant of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet feature-packed wearable that pairs with your smartphone, you’re in luck. This weekend, Amazon is offering a small yet substantial $30 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth) with a 44mm case finished in Silver. The smartwatch can be yours for just $250 instead of $279. The savings get upped to $66 if you pick the LTE variant featuring the smaller 40mm case. So, the asking price of $30 drops to just $234. The watch brings many useful health tracking features such as running, sleep cycles, and even fall detection.

