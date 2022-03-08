Samsung Unveils Galaxy F23 5G with Android 12 in India

Samsung might be recovering from a data breach, but that doesn’t stop it from releasing the new mid-range Galaxy F23 smartphone in India. The phone boasts 5G connectivity, Android 12 installed from the factory, a 50MP primary camera, and a starting price of just Rs. 17,499 (around $227).

Internal Specifications

The Galaxy F23 is the successor of last year’s Galaxy F22 smartphone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that includes a 5G modem with 12-band compatibility. The processor isn’t flagship-grade but suffices for most practical purposes and shouldn’t disappoint during everyday use. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F23 with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 25W fast charging speeds. However, the Galaxy F23 does not ship with a charger in the box, presumably in an attempt to keep the sticker price low. The charging wattage isn’t exceptionally high, but it should recharge the Galaxy F23 in around an hour.

The Galaxy F23 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone’s storage can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card slot, and the RAM can also be expanded up to 12 GB using intelligent memory expansion technology. Another major plus is that the Galaxy F23 comes with Android 12 pre-installed and promises at least four years of security updates.

Camera Specifications

The Galaxy F23 does not skimp on quality in the camera department, at least on paper. It has a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 50MP unit flanked by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The ultrawide camera offers a 123-degree Field of View (FoV). The Galaxy F23 features an 8MP selfie camera nestled in a centrally located hole-punch cutout on the front.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung has done everything in its power to make the Galaxy F23 an appealing budget smartphone. There is no charger in the box, and fast charging isn’t the quickest. However, you get a flagship-spec 120Hz display, a large battery, a capable processor, ample expandable storage, and Android 12 to boot. All this will set you back by just Rs. 17,499 (around $228) for the 4GB/128GB variant. The better-equipped 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,499 ($241).

Samsung offers an early bird discount on the Galaxy F23 that brings the price down to Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. The Galaxy F23 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Samsung Shop from March 16 in the Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors.

Do you think Samsung’s new Galaxy F23 ticks all the right boxes for a budget smartphone? Tell us in the comments section below.