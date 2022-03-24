Samsung Reportedly Has a New Foldable in the Pipeline for Launch This Year

Samsung is no stranger to foldable smartphones. The brand’s Galaxy Fold marked the advent of consumer-ready foldable smartphones, although it was off to a shaky start. Now, rumor has it that Samsung is developing a new foldable smartphone that could have a rollable display. What’s more interesting is that the device is expected to break cover this year.

Presently, Samsung’s range of foldable smartphones comprises the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. These models are flagships but are aging. Information from Galaxy Club suggests Samsung has refreshed variants for both models in the works, codenamed B4 and Q4. These are probably references to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 because the current generation models were codenamed B3 and Q3 during development. However, rumors about a third device codenamed N4 are also doing the rounds.

Presently, details about the N4 model are sketchy at best. There is no agreement among leakers whether or not this is a clamshell-type foldable, book-type foldable, or rollable phone. Galaxy Club also reports that Samsung doesn’t expect to sell many, and the product could be a pilot test of sorts. This fuels speculation that the N4 is a rollable device because Samsung already has a clamshell-type and book-type folding phone. It is unlikely the brand would need a pilot project to test how customers receive these concepts.

At CES this year, the South Korean electronics major showed off a host of devices featuring innovative form factors and screen implementations, including a bi-folding display. A related leak comes from UniverseIce on Twitter. They claim Samsung will launch the device with a rollable display this year. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young responded to the tweet saying he had heard conflicting information that suggested Samsung would commence production of the rollable display late in 2022 or early in 2023.

We previously had the Samsung slidable starting production by the end of 2022, then we heard it was pushed out. Will have to confirm if it was pulled back in or not. Thanks. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 24, 2022

That said, Samsung isn’t the first to dabble with the rollable phone concept. LG Electronics famously showed off a rollable display concept at CES 2021 before its business folded. Oppo is also working on rollable displays, and Apple has patented some related technologies.

Do you think Samsung will launch a rollable display later this year? Tell us in the comments section below.