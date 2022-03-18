Samsung Launches Mid-Range Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53 Smartphones

On March 17, Samsung launched new budget smartphones at a launch event, including the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53. The models supersede the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52, respectively. Interestingly, Samsung has managed to equip the Galaxy A73 with a 108MP primary camera, even though it is a mid-range smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Technical Specifications

The Galaxy A53 stole the limelight at the Samsung event, but the Galaxy A73 also packs a punch for the price. The Korean electronics major did not name the processor powering this new phone, but it is expected to be the Exynos 1280 based on the 5nm process node. The chip also packs a 5G modem like most other smartphones in this price segment.

The Galaxy A53 comes with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. Thankfully, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, while the display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Galaxy A53 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with Android 12 installed from the factory, although Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin is layered on top. The Galaxy A53 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A53 shines with a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 5MP f/2.4 bokeh camera, and another 5MP f/.24 Macro lens. On the front, the Galaxy A53 sports a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Technical Specifications

The pricier Samsung Galaxy A73 comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that’s also capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A73 shares its storage configurations with the Galaxy A53, but instead of using an Exynos processor, it uses an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip.

Another noteworthy difference is that the Galaxy A73 has a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera on the back instead of the cheaper stablemate’s 64MP f/1.8 unit. The phone also boasts of an in-display fingerprint reader.

Pricing and Availability

According to Samsung, only the Galaxy A53 will be available in the US. It carries a price tag that starts at $450, and retail availability begins March 28. The Galaxy A73’s starting price hasn’t been announced, but it will be available in “select” markets starting April 22.

These new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones don’t have great processors or storage options, but their battery capacity, camera specifications, and familiar design could sway buyers in their favor. Would you be interested in purchasing a new Galaxy A53 or Galaxy A73? Tell us in the comments below.