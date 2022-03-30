Russian Developers Working on Play Store Alternative Called NashStore

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia has faced backlash from the US in the form of several sanctions spanning various industries, including technology. Taking matters into their own hands, an organization of Russian tech developers has announced it will develop an indigenous alternative to the Google Play Store.

If you aren’t aware, YouTube and Google Play suspended all payment-related services in Russia this month due to the country’s decision to invade Ukraine. As a result, Russians using Android can no longer buy apps on the Play Store, or purchase movies, etc. on YouTube. Consequently, developers’ incomes have also taken a hit.

Reuters reports that an organization of technology developers in Russia called Digital Platforms is now developing its own App Store called “NashStore”. In English, it translates to “Our Store.” The organization is reportedly focused on digital development in the country and its latest undertaking will serve Android devices initially. In due course, support for Russian Mir bank cards is expected as well. Digital Platforms’ director of projects Vladimir Zykov says:

“Unfortunately, Russians can no longer normally use Google Play to buy apps, and developers have lost their source of income. This is why we have created a Russian app shop, NashStore.”

The organization plans to launch the new App Store on May 9, the Victory Day national holiday in Russia celebrating victory in the Second World War. On that day, we usually witness a display of the country’s military prowess.

This, however, won’t be the first-ever Russian alternative to the Play Store. Previously, tech giant Yandex offered Yandex Store as an alternative App Store. Do you think NashStore will be more successful? Tell us in the comments.