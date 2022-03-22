OnePlus Could Release a Nord-Branded Wearable Later This Year

OnePlus’ Nord series has been selling like hot cakes in price-driven south-east Asian markets, primarily due to the balanced feature set and attractive price of all the smartphones. The Chinese smartphone major reportedly plans to double down on this success with wearables under the Nord brand, including a smartwatch and true-wireless earphones.

A leak from 91Mobiles claims that OnePlus is all set to launch a Nord branded smartwatch in India alongside the Nord 3 in H2 2022. For starters, the Nord 3 is rumored to be a significant step up over the Nord 2, featuring lightning-quick 150W fast charging. Although the smartwatch would be sidelined by the Nord 3, it is expected to bear an attractive price tag in the neighborhood of Rs. 5,000 to 8,000 (around $65 to $105).

Presently, details of the smartwatch’s hardware and internals are not known. However, the pricing suggests it would instantly appeal to a broader set of people than the OnePlus Watch, which currently retails for Rs. 14,000 ($184). It seems reasonable to speculate the Nord-branded smartwatch will feature the usual fare, including a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, a female reproductive health tracker, a bunch of sport modes, and an assortment of watch faces to choose from.

Based on what is known about the OnePlus Watch, the Nord-branded wearable would probably run LiteOS and not allow you to access the Google Play Store or third-party apps.

It is important to note that OnePlus is probably counting on the upcoming Nord smartwatch to be more successful than the OnePlus Watch. Do you think the wearable would reverse the track record for the brand? What are your expectations from the OnePlus Nord watch? Tell us in the comments section below.