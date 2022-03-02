Nubia Z40 Pro Gravity Edition Debuts with MagSafe-Like Wireless Charging

Nubia is known chiefly for its RedMagic lineup of gaming phones and its partnership with ZTE. It continues to innovate and push the envelope with its mainline offerings as well, and the new Nubia Z40 Pro Gravity Edition is no exception.

With the new Nubia Z40 Pro Gravity Edition, the Chinese smartphone brand has mimicked Apple’s MagSafe technology. The phone is arguably the first mass-produced Android smartphone to feature MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging.

Apple first introduced MagSafe technology with the iPhone 12 series. The MagSafe charger snaps to the iPhone with a satisfying click. The system ensures the wireless charging coils are aligned correctly. Hence, you get the lowest charging time possible and even reduce the iPhone’s likelihood of slipping off the wireless charger.

Nubia’s implementation of magnetic wireless charging is remarkably similar to Apple’s. The system doesn’t seem to provide surprising benefits over regular wireless charging, but 66W wired fast charging is available as an alternative. Notably, Nubia did not specify the wireless charging wattage or a name for its fast charging technology. Further, the magnetic wireless charging feature is only available on the Gravity addition, and the vanilla Nubia Z40 Pro misses out on it.

That said, the Nubia Z40 Pro Gravity Edition is a flagship smartphone if the spec sheet is anything to go by. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It packs a smaller 4,800mAh battery as opposed to the vanilla Z40 Pro’s 5,000mAh cell. The phones are only available in China for now, for a price of CNY 3,400 (around $540).

Do you think more Android OEMs will ape Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging system? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.