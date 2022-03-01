MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 8000 and 8100 Chipsets to Rival Snapdragon 888

At the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2022, chipmaker MediaTek unveiled its latest Dimensity 8000 and 8100 chipsets to take on Qualcomm’s last-generation Snapdragon 888 that powers several affordable flagships like the Poco F3 and Realme GT2.

MediaTek markets the new Dimensity 8000 and 8100 chips as the “little brother” of the Dimensity 9000 chip that’s the company’s flagship offering. Since several budget-segment gaming devices rely on last-generation chips to keep costs low, MediaTek’s chips could witness widespread adoption.

Technical Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100 are remarkably similar. The most significant difference is that the former has four ARM Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, while the latter boasts a higher 2.85GHz clock speed. Both chips share technical specifications, including a smaller bank of four ARM Cortex A55 cores and 4MB of L3 cache. The Dimensity 8000 series is fabricated using TSMC’s 5nm process and features a six-core Mali G-610 MC6 GPU.

Compatibility and Hardware Support

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series can support LPDDR5 RAM at 6400Mbps in a quad-channel configuration and UFS 3.1 storage. The SoCs can support up to200MP camera sensors along with 4K60fps HDR10+ video on the camera front. The MediaTek Imagiq Image Signal Processor (ISP) can handle 5Gpixel/s and two triple-exposure pipelines.

For connectivity, MediaTek’s latest offerings support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and the latest 3GPP standards for sub-6GHz 5G cellular networks.

Availability

MediaTek says that the first smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 8000 series chips will debut shortly after MWC. The company also highlighted its growing market share in the US, which stands at 51 percent. The main rival, Qualcomm, controls a healthy 47 percent of the market.

Do you think the new MediaTek processors will be a popular offering in the budget-segment high-performance smartphone segment? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.