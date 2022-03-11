Leaked OnePlus Nord 2T Render Shows Unique Camera Module

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gradually expanding its premium Nord series of smartphones globally and in India. The Nord 2 debuted in June last year, and the Nord CE 2 arrived last month. The brand is reportedly developing a Nord 2T now.

Leaked Design

A single leaked render of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T shows off what the back panel could look like. Right off the bat, it is unlike any other OnePlus phone we have seen to date. The whole back has a sandstone finish reminiscent of the OnePlus 2. The camera bump is finished in a vividly contrasting shade of matte blue. Like the original Nord, there is space for two camera lenses.

The upper ring has space for a substantial primary camera, while two asymmetrically placed secondary cameras share the lower ring. Both the camera rings have LED flash cutouts directly beside them. The design of the front remains shrouded in mystery for now, but 91Mobiles reports that the OnePlus Nord 2T could feature a familiar display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Expected Internal Specifications

On the specifications front, previous speculation suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 with Android 12 to boot. The screen is expected to be a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED unit with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone should come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

OnePlus could launch the Nord 2T sometime in April or May this year with a price between Rs. 30,000 and 40,000 ($392 to $523). Are you looking forward to this launch? We sure are!