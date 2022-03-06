How to Record Calls on Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and S22 Ultra

Smartphones have evolved significantly over the last few years, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is no different. It packs industry-leading features and internal specifications to deliver a flagship experience. One aspect where Android phones differ from iPhones is the native call recording capability. So, you don’t have to pay for or install third-party call recorders and deal with associated security risks and issues.

Samsung offers a utilitarian call recorder on most Galaxy series smartphones, including the Galaxy S22. However, it packs most of the essential features. In fact, you can choose to record calls from specific phone numbers specifically. You can also configure the utility to record all incoming and outgoing calls automatically.

However, before you set up this feature, it is essential to note that call recording is available only in specific markets and is subject to local laws. In some regions, call recording is a criminal offense, and some areas allow call recording provided both parties on the call consent to the recording. Thankfully, Samsung is wary of these regulations, and if call recording is not permitted in your region, you won’t find the feature on your Galaxy device.

How to Record Calls on Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you want to record calls on your Galaxy S22 series smartphone, the process is relatively straightforward. Just follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Open the Dialer app on your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Step 2: Dial the number you want to call or choose the contact you want to call and tap the Call button.

Step 3: Once your call is answered, tap on the hamburger menu (three dots) in the top right-hand side corner of the screen.

Step 4: From the menu that appears, select Record. If it is your first time using the feature, you will be prompted to accept terms and conditions in a user agreement. Tap Confirm to start recording.

Step 5: Now, the call will be recorded in the background, and the recording will be stopped automatically when you hang up. During the recording, you will be able to see a green dot in the notification shade indicating that a recording is in progress.

After the call has been recorded, you can access the audio file in three different ways.

Option 1: You can swipe down to open the notification shade immediately after your call and tap on the notification to hear your last recorded call.

Option 2: Open the My Files app on your Galaxy S22 series smartphone and navigate to Internal Storage > Call Folder. You should find all your call recordings here.

Option 3: Open the Dialer app, tap on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand side corner, and select Recorded Calls.

How to Set up Automatic Call Recording on Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you frequently record calls, it’s probably not worth the tedious process to start a recording each time. Thankful, the Galaxy S22 series has an option to set up automatic call recording for all incoming and outgoing calls or calls to/from a specific phone number. These are the steps to follow if you want to set up automatic call recording.

Step 1: Open the Dialer app on your Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu (three dots) in the top right-hand side corner.

Step 3: From the menu that appears, select Settings. Then tap the Record calls option.

Step 4: In the menu that appears, toggle the switch beside the Auto record calls option.

Step 5: Here, you can choose which calls should be recorded automatically. To record only the calls from unknown numbers, tap on the Unsaved numbers option. To record calls only from specific contacts, choose the Selected numbers option. To record every incoming and outgoing call, choose the All numbers option.

Step 6: If you chose the Selected numbers option in the previous menu, you’ll have to go through one additional step and select the numbers that would automatically start a call recording. You can add numbers manually or select them from your list of contacts.

You have three different options to access the call recordings on your Galaxy S22 series smartphone. As mentioned above, you can swipe down to open the notification shade immediately after your call and tap on the notification to hear your last recorded call. Alternatively, you can open the My Files app and navigate to Internal Storage > Call Folder. Here, all your call recordings should be listed. You can even share the call recordings from here, rename them, or copy them to another destination. The third option is to open the Dialer app, tap on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand side corner and select Recorded Calls.

So, that’s how to record calls on your new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Before you go ahead and start using the call recording feature, make sure you are in compliance with local laws and regulations.

Laws vary by country and in some regions where call recording is strictly forbidden, Samsung does not offer native support for call recording on its Galaxy S22 series smartphones. If that is the case, downloading and installing a third-party call recording app could be your only option. If you find any other cool ways to record calls natively on the smartphone, please share them with our readers in the comments section below.