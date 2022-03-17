Google I/O Set to Be Held on May 11

Google has announced that it plans to hold its annual developer conference called “Google I/O” on May 11. Unfortunately, though, this year’s two-day-long event will be virtual, and few in-person attendees will be allowed.

This year’s event is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheater, suggesting that Google events may return to normalcy and allow in-person attendance in 2023. The search giant says it will allow a limited live audience, usually comprising its employees and staffers from companies Google is holding events with. The company has put up a Google I/O website for everyone else, and the event will be streamed live on YouTube.

Google remains tight-lipped about what we can expect from the upcoming event. Rumor has it that the brand will talk about its hardware and services, including Android 13, Nest, Fitbit, Wear OS, Chrome, and Gmail. The Google Pixel 6a could make an appearance as well.

The company will release a timeline of events in due course, so we have a clearer idea of what to expect from the event. Most of the updates and announcements at Google I/O will be developer-centric and only indicative of the changes that affect end-users.

Are you looking forward to Google I/O? Tell us in the comments section.