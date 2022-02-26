Top Android Deals of the Week: Save Big on Galaxy S22 Series, Pixel 6 This Weekend

If you’re hoping to purchase a brand-new flagship smartphone, this might be the best time to get one. Amazon offers discounts on variants of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Google Pixel 6.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s most premium S-series offering also happens to be a spiritual successor to the Note lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has several tricks up its sleeve, such as the integrated S Pen, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 108MP primary camera that can shoot videos in 8K at 60fps. Amazon has discounted the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra this weekend. It comes in Phantom White with 12GB of RAM and a $100 discount on the $1,499 sticker price. You can order one today for just $1,399. The 256GB variant that retails for $1,299 is also discounted by $100. You can get this in Green for $1,199.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

Samsung Galaxy S22+

If the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s spec sheet seems like overkill, the Galaxy S22+ would probably be right up your alley. The smartphone comes with the same processor, but 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB. You can buy the Pink Gold color Galaxy S22+ for just $799 instead of $849, a $50 discount. You could also apply a coupon and save $100 on the 128GB Galaxy S22+ in Phantom Black. The coupon brings the $999 asking price down to $899.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

Google Pixel 6

Google’s Pixel 6 isn’t the latest Android flagship smartphone out there, but it can hold its own against rivals like the Galaxy S22 series. It marks Google’s transition to using its own silicon in the form of Tensor chips. With end-to-end control over hardware and software, you get an experience that’s unmistakably Google. If you prefer stock Android, you can get the Pixel 6 with 128GB storage for just $599 on Amazon this weekend. It comes in the Sorta Seafoam colorway bundled with a Light Rain protective case. You save $30 by buying this combo.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

If you find better Android deals, don’t forget to share them with our readers in the comments section below.