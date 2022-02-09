Samsung Unveils Latest Galaxy S22 Series of Flagship Smartphones

Samsung has finally pulled the wraps off its latest Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones comprised of the S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra. Although most of the details of the devices leaked in the days leading up to the launch, here’s everything Samsung revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series finally made its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 alongside Samsung’s latest series of flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Galaxy S22 Specifications and Features

The vanilla Galaxy S22 has launched with a 6.06-inch AMOLED display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone is powered by Samsung’s newest Exynos 2200 octa-core processor. It features AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics technology. Samsung claims it enables gaming console-level graphics performance and ray tracing seen on the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Exynos 2200 is the first chip to enable this graphics technology on a mobile device. On the Galaxy S22, this SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256GB of storage.

The phone packs a 3,7000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It is 5G-capable and has support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The device has a USB-C port for connectivity. Samsung has loaded the Galaxy S22 with its One UI 4 skin based on Android 12.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S22 gets a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone comes with a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The Galaxy S22 series will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in select markets, such as North America, China, and India.

Galaxy S22+: A Smidge Better

The Galaxy S22+ is the vanilla version’s slightly pricier sibling. It comes with a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.6 inches. However, the display resolution remains the same, giving the phone a lower pixel density per inch. The battery capacity is also bumped up to 4,500mAh, with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone also gets Wi-Fi 6E support. All the other specifications are shared with the Galaxy S22.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Crème De La Crème

Besides the Exynos 2200 processor, One UI 4, and connectivity options, the Galaxy S22 Ultra shares little with the S22 and S22+ models. The top-of-the-line variant sports the largest screen of the lot, measuring 6.8 inches diagonally. The AMOLED panel has a 1440×3200 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra can be configured with 12GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The phone’s battery capacity is also the largest among its stablemates, at 5,000mAh. The most significant upgrade in the S22 Ultra is the dedicated S Pen slot since the stylus comes bundled with the smartphone.

In the camera department, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera instead of the 50MP unit on other S22 models. However, the 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lenses are carried over. The S22 Ultra also has another 10MP telephoto lens with an f/4.9 aperture and support for 10x optical zoom. All the cameras on the back, except the ultrawide, get OIS. A 40MP f2.2 unit on the front replaces the 10MP selfie camera seen on other S22 models.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ models are available in Pink Gold, Green, Stealth Black, and Stealth White colors, while the S22 Ultra is available in Stealth Black, Stealth White, Burgundy, and Green. All the models will go up for sale on February 24 with a few online-exclusive color options to boot. The vanilla S22 starts at $899, the S22+ at $1,099, and the S22 Ultra at $1,299.

What do you think of the new Galaxy S22 models? Tell us in the comments section!