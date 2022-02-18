Rumor: Pixel 7 Could Sport New Samsung Modem, Feline Codenames

The Pixel 6 remains Google’s flagship smartphone offering. Now, we have started hearing rumors about what to expect from the search giant’s 2022 lineup of Pixel phones.

Assuming Google will call the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s successors the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, 9to5Google uncovered an early picture of what the specifications and internal code names of the devices could be. The report suggests Google could be developing a Tensor 2.0 chip to power the Pixel 7 range. The chip, internally codenamed “cloudripper,” is said to bear model number GS201 and feature an unreleased Samsung Exynos 5300 modem, referred to as “g5300b”. This would be an upgrade from the current-generation Tensor’s Exynos 5123 modem that was referred to as “g5123b” during development.

Codenames

Google stuck to using fish names to refer to unreleased Piel phones. It shifted gears and referred to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with avian codenames “Oriole” and “Raven.” The company could switch it up once again with the Pixel 7 range and use the names of large cats. Specifically, the Pixel 7 is said to be codenamed “Cheetah,” while the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed “Panther.” We hope the codenames are an indication of how fast and snappy these phones feel in hand.

Meanwhile, other Pixel devices continue to follow the avian-themed naming scheme. The Pixel 6a is codenamed “Bluejay,” while the rumored foldable Pixel phone (Pixel Notepad) is codenamed “pitpit.” The company’s idea of switching to a different animal could be linked to changing processors on the devices.

What do you think of Pixel 7’s codenames? Do you think Google would equip the phones with a Tensor 2.0 chip? Tell us in the comments below.