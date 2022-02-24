Realme Narzo 50 Makes India Debut with 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display

Realme has launched another model to add to its lineup of budget smartphones in India. On February 24, the brand unveiled Realme Narzo 50 in India. This affordable 4G smartphone is aimed squarely at the masses. Here’s what it has to offer.

Internal Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 11GB using Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that utilizes a portion of free storage like RAM. The Realme Narzo 50 can be equipped with up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixel density. The Realme Narzo 50 offers dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS for connectivity. The device draws power from a massive 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged in around 70 minutes using 33W SuperDart fast charging.

Disappointingly, the Realme Narzo 50 boots Android 11 out of the box, with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

The #realmenarzo50 is here with #MightyPerformanceBoosted this time! Packed with:

🔥 Helio G96 Gaming Processor

🔥 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display

🔥 5000mAh Massive Battery Introductory Price: ₹12,999

First Sale at 12 PM, 3rd March. Know more: https://t.co/DAslF4wpKG pic.twitter.com/5sNhAGD0RV — realme (@realmeIndia) February 24, 2022

Camera Specifications and Design

The Realme Narzo 50 packs a triple camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is a 50MP f/1.8 unit that’s accompanied by a 2MP f/2.8 B&W portrait camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. On the front, the Realme Narzo 50 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 50 sports a Kevlar Speed Texture Design inspired by racing cars. The brand advertises that the phone weighs just 194 grams and is 8.5mm thick. The phone has a 90.8 screen-to-body ratio and is available in two colors — Speed Black and Speed Blue.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo 50 starts at Rs. 12,999 (approximately $172) for the 4GB/64GB configuration in India. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,499 ($205). The Realme Narzo 50 can be purchased in India starting March 3 on major e-commerce websites like Amazon and in retail stores.

Are you eager to purchase this budget segment smartphone from Realme? Tell us in the comments section below.