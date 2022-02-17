Mid Range Realme 9 Pro Makes Debut with Chameleon Design

Mid-range smartphone brand Realme has launched two new smartphones, the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. Both phones make for great value for money purchases with a few stand-out features and design choices.

Under the Hood

The Realme 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 2412×1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its pricier stablemate, the Realme 9 Pro+ features a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with 6GB or 8Gb of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The dimensions of the Realme 9 Pro+ are smaller than the Realme 9 Pro. The former measures 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm and the latter 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm. The 9 Pro+’s smaller frame also leads to the smaller battery capacity of 4,500mAh that supports 65W fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro gets a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging.

In the design department, Realme has given the Sunrise Blue color variant of the Realme 9 Pro a photochromic layer on the back panel. The material reacts to sunlight and changes from blue to red color. The color-changing back is a quirky element but not the first implementation we have seen on a smartphone.

Both the new phones support dual sim 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E on the Realme 9 Pro+), and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Both models also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the phones boot Android 12 from the factory.

Camera Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 64MP f/1.79 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, this variant gets a 16MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The Realme 9 Pro+ has the same selfie camera as its sibling.

The brand boasts that the primary camera on the Realme 9 Pro+ is the same one found on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. A potential downside is that a compatible charging brick is not included in the retail packaging.

Pricing and Availability

Realme has launched the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ in key European and Asian markets such as India with a launch price of Rs. 17,999 (around $245) for the Realme 9 Pro. The other variant starts at Rs. 24,999 ($340). The lineup also made its debut in the UK and will be available to purchase starting on Feb 23 (Realme 9 Pro) and March 4 (Realme 9 Pro+).

Are you going to get one of Realme’s new mid-range phones? If yes, tell us which one in the comments section below.