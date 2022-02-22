OnePlus 10 Pro ‘Extreme Edition’ Launched with New Color Option

Its been around a month since OnePlus launched the 10 Pro in China, but there are no indications of a global launch yet. Still, the company has expanded the options available with the 10 Pro by offering a new “Extreme Edition.”

The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition was launched in China finished in a new color the brand is calling “Panda White.” It is inspired by the phone’s black camera module that starkly contrasts the white finish on the rest of the back. The designers at Oppo and OnePlus claim that it took over 100 design iterations to arrive at the finish of the Extreme Edition. Besides the catchy name, OnePlus has used a ceramic material on the back of this Extreme Edition colorway that’s unlike the glass back on other OnePlus 10 colors. 9to5Google notes that ceramic is usually used on the back of several high-end smartphones in China, but the finish usually doesn’t make it to global markets.

In terms of specifications, the most significant difference is that the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition is offered with 512GB of onboard storage instead of the 256GB maximum on other variants. This also happens to be OnePlus’ first white-color smartphone since the OnePlus 6 Silk White variant in 2018.

If you are interested in purchasing a OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition in this white color variant, sales begin on March 1 in China. Do you think OnePlus will bring this ceramic-backed variant to international markets? Tell us in the comments section below.