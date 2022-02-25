Motorola Announces 2022 Edge+ with Flagship-Tier Pricing

Most Motorola handsets are budget-segment devices you could pick up at a nearby carrier store. The brand did not release a flagship device in 2021 but has now decided to change that with the new Motorola Edge+.

Internal Specifications

The new Motorola Edge+ has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage. The phone boots Android 12 out of the box, and Motorola promises to provide three years of security updates and Two Android updates to this device.

The Motorola Edge+ has a large 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This flagship-tier display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Also seen on the screen is a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The phone measures 163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm and weighs 196 grams. It borrows design cues from the mid-range Moto Edge 20 instead of the original Edge+. For instance, there is no curved display, and the camera array appears to have three lenses like a mid-range phone, but one of them is just a depth sensor and cannot be accessed as a lens in the Camera app.

For connectivity, the Motorola Edge+ is right up there with the top dogs, offering support for mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port are also available. IP52 splash resistance certification is also advertised.

Camera Capabilities

The Motorola Edge+ takes a rather unconventional approach to the camera setup for a flagship-tier device. It offers a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. It misses out on a third lens and appears to have beefed up the resolution of the ultrawide instead. On the front, the Motorola Edge+ gets a 60MP f/2.4 unit.

Price and Availability

Motorola has set the Edge+ to start at $1,000. It can also be purchased with an optional case accessory that includes a stylus. The phone has been announced, but Motorola has not clarified when it will go up for sale. Carrier versions for Verizon, Boost, and Republic Wireless are expected to become available in due course. Initially, the phone will be available with a $100 discount as well.

Would you be tempted to buy the Motorola Edge+ with its $1,000 asking price and a $100 discount when you could purchase a Galaxy S22 instead?