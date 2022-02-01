Meta Introduces New 3D Avatars for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

Meta and the social media platforms it owns have constantly added new features to ensure they stay competitive, relatable, and relevant. In a recent blog post, the parent company describes new features included in Instagram stories alongside some additions to Facebook and Messenger.

To begin with, Instagram users will be able to enjoy using 3D avatars on Stories. Meta is introducing the feature to make the image-sharing app more engaging and inclusive. The avatars would be customizable virtual representations of users. They can be animated for use in Stories and Direct Messages.

Avatars can be animated rather easily. You start by recording yourself doing anything. The camera will track your body movements and the avatar will then replicate those actions.

Meta is also adding details to the 3D avatars on Facebook and Messenger. Assistive items such as hearing aids and wheelchairs are being added to 3D avatars so Meta’s offerings become more inclusive for the differently-abled. These changes are making their way to users in the US, Canada, and Mexico first.

Meta’s blog post does not mention if the new 3D avatars are only for iOS users or Android users. We believe it is a widespread feature rollout across all smartphone operating systems where Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger are available.

Meta has not outlined a timeframe within which the new 3D avatars would be available on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. However, we suggest you regularly update these apps to ensure you’re one of the first to know when the feature is available. Do you think Facebook is adding these 3D avatar features to make its social media platforms more relatable, or could this be interpreted as a step towards bridging the gap between the Metaverse and its current offerings? Share your thoughts about this with us in the comments section.